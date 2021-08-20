Student injured after semi-truck hits school bus in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD — A student was hospitalized after a semi-truck hit a school bus Friday afternoon in Smithfield. The crash occurred at 100 North Main around 1:45 p.m.

Smithfield City Police Chief Travis Allen said the bus was northbound on Main Street and attempting to turn left onto 100 North. The bus driver told officers, as the traffic light turned yellow he proceeded to make the turn. At the same time, the semi-truck that was travelling southbound and struck the bus on the passenger side.

The bus had 28 occupants on board including the driver. It was transporting students home from Green Canyon High School, when the accident happened.

Police and paramedics arrived on the scene within a minute of the crash being reported. One student was taken by ambulance to Cache Valley Hospital as a precaution. They reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries.

Allen said the semi-truck was carrying a full load and the driver claimed that they were unable to stop in time.

Police are still determining who caused the crash. No citations have been issued, pending the completion of the investigation.

