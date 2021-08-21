AMBER Alert canceled for two young boys from price

Manson Rowley and Arson Magnum (Courtesy: Utah Department of Public Safety)

PRICE — A statewide AMBER Alert for two missing boy believed to have been abducted out of Price was canceled early Saturday morning. Authorities reported the children had been located.

The alert was issued nearly 25 hours earlier, just after midnight Friday.

Carbon County Sheriff’s deputies had been looking for 33-year-old Derek Michael Rowley. They suspected he took the boys and could be headed from Utah to Washington.

Rowley was described as 6-feet tall and 190 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police said the suspect has a tattoo of a crown on the left side of his neck, a tattoo of a skull on his right hand, and tattoos on his left arm.

They believed 8-year-old Manson Rowley and 6-year-old Arson Magnum were with Rowley.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said Rowley was the non-custodial father of Manson Rowley. They said he had a protective order out against him from the state of Washington, and was not allowed to have contact with Manson.

The connection to Arson Magnum was not released.

Both boys have blonde hair and blue eyes, and were last seen wearing pajamas.

Friday afternoon, officials said the suspect was recently in Carbon County and had made contact with law enforcement.

They said he has made threats to family members about harming himself and the children.

