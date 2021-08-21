Wellsville man arrested for allegedly breaking into Logan home

LOGAN — A 20-year-old Wellsville man has been arrested and charged with allegedly breaking into a Logan home and stealing three firearms. Carson D. Christensen was arrested Thursday night and booked into the Cache County Jail.

According to an arrest report, the alleged victim called the Logan City Police Department, claiming someone had broke into their residence. They described returning home and finding the rear door forced open. After searching the residence, a shotgun, and two handguns were determined to be missing.

The homeowner explained the firearms were stored in their upstairs master bedroom. They also discovered a large amount of collectible trading cards and a backpack containing some fireworks were also believed to be taken.

Officers responded to the residence and found the rear door of the home was damaged. The residence did not appear to be ransacked.

The alleged victim identified Christensen as the possible burglar. He explained that his daughter had recently gone through a “bad breakup” with the suspect.

Thursday, Police went to Christensen’s apartment and located his parked vehicle. They looked through the windows and saw a shotgun partially hidden under a bath towel. The firearm matched the description provided by the alleged victim.

Officers questioned Christensen, who initially denied any involvement in the burglary. He later consented to having his vehicle searched, where police located the three firearms and other stolen items.

Court records show, Christensen was arraigned in 1st District Court Friday morning. He was charged with burglary and three counts of theft, all third-degree felonies; and two other misdemeanors. The charges carry a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

Judge Spencer Walsh set bail at $10,000 and ordered Christensen to appear again in court Monday afternoon.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com