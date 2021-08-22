February 18, 1953 – August 22, 2021 (age 68)

Charles Kevin Olson, 68, passed away on August 22, 2021 in the Point Meadows Health & Rehabilitation Center in Lehi, Utah. He was born February 18, 1953 in Preston, Idaho to Delmer L. and Velda Baird Olson. He spent his youth on the family farm in Station Creek and attended school at Mink Creek before going to Preston for high school.

He graduated from Preston High School class of 1971. He enjoyed playing basketball and being part of student council. He attended Ricks College for a year before serving in the Indiana/Michigan Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1972-74. After his mission, he attended Brigham Young University and then Idaho State University where he was involved in student government and graduated in accounting. He worked in the accounting branch of Utah Power & Light until his health no longer allowed him to work. He lived most of his adult life in Murray, Utah.

He is survived by his brothers, Nate (Dana) Olson; Jimmie (Anna Beth) Olson; and Jeff Olson all of Preston, Idaho; by his sisters, RaNae (Doug) Mellor of Meridian, Idaho and Millie (Ron) Mower of American Falls, Idaho; by many nieces and nephews who agree that Kevin is their favorite uncle; and by amazing cousins and many, many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Throughout his many years of ill health, he was able to gain and maintain many friendships. He served throughout his whole life and always showed his interest and love for others.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Noon in the Mink Creek Ward Chapel, 7316 N. Capital Hill Rd., Preston, Idaho.

A viewing will be held Saturday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in the Mink Creek Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.