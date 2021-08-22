Kayleen Campbell Roberts, 66, passed away early Wednesday August 18, 2021, surrounded by her husband and children in the home of her daughter in North Ogden, Utah. She was the wife of Bruce Roberts. They shared three beautiful and happy years together after reconnecting in 2018. Bruce and Katie grew up together in North Ogden and were good friends through those years and after their paths had diverged for decades, they were meant to cross again. They have loved and adored each other in the most sweet and tender way.

Born in North Ogden, Utah she was the daughter of Reed W. Campbell and Vola Wyatt Campbell. She attended Weber High School where she was a Sterling Scholar and a foreign exchange student in Turkey. She then furthered her education attending Utah State University where she actively participated in student government graduating with a BA in English. She was passionate about learning and education, through the years she taught high school English, ran a private preschool out of her home, and taught English as a second language. Returning to USU in 1994, she earned her master’s degree in Instructional Technology, after which she worked in Higher Education as a College President and later recruiting students worldwide to attend master’s and PHD programs in the United States.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, her faith over the years and many trials, health and otherwise, never wavered. She had a strong belief in her Heavenly Father and his gospel. She served in many callings and capacities as a member of the LDS church, most recently with her husband and sweetheart Bruce Roberts, as missionaries in the Pathways Program combining her love of the gospel with her love of education.

She loved her family more than anything and loved getting them together for dinners, holidays or any and every reason to get a family party together. These gatherings included many traditions we look forward to carrying on in her honor. Her grand kids were her greatest joy and she loved spending time with them. She enjoyed reading, her home was a reflection of her love of travel and many adventures, music and impromptu singalong dance parties in the kitchen. She will be remembered for her immeasurable and unconditional love for those around her,

Kayleen is survived by her husband Bruce Roberts, her children Mindy Forbush, Jamie Wherle, Michael (Jessica) Lee and Brittany Johnson, Bruce’s children Shantel (Glen) Urry, Jared Roberts, Bart Roberts, Blake (Jessica) Roberts, Luke (Brenda) Roberts and Ren Roberts; her siblings Scott (Pam) Campbell, Carol (Lynn) Satterthwaite, and Chris (Yvonne) Campbell; her mother-in-law LouJean Stanger. Combined, Kayleen and Bruce have 27 grand kids and 4 great grand kids.

She was predeceased in death by her father, Reed W. Campbell, and her mother, Vola Wyatt Campbell, as well as grandparents and aunts and uncles.

A viewing will be held Tuesday Aug 24, 2021, 6-8 PM at Myers Mortuary 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden UT, and Wednesday 9:30-10:30 AM at the Ben Lomond 1st Ward Building 575 East 3100 North, Ogden, UT followed by a funeral service at 11 AM and graveside service at Ben Lomond Cemetery.

