Randy Blair Jensen, 63, passed away August 17, 2021, at his home in Brigham City, Utah, with family at his side. Randy was born May 29, 1958, in Taber, Alberta, Canada, to Devon E. Jensen and Lorraine J. Sandberg. He lived in Canada and Ogden, Utah. He married the love of his life and best friend, Lisa Ann Wickert, on August 27, 1988, in Ogden, Utah. The Jensen family settled into Brigham City in 1998 to raise their family and grow old together. Sadly, Lisa and he were separated when she passed away December 8, 2018.

He attended school in the Ogden area and graduated from Ben Lomond High School. Afterwards he went to work with his father at Fife Construction. His other jobs included working for Gibbons and Reed Construction, 7-Up, and Rainbow Gardens.

Randy had many hobbies on which he spent his time. He could be found outside hunting, fishing, or working on cars. When he was inside, he would often tinker with pocket watches or spend time collecting and sorting his coin and sports memorabilia collections.

He loved being “Grandpa” to his grandchildren Sawyer and Memphis. He was looking forward to the birth of his third grandchild. He will always be remembered as a jokester with a quick and sarcastic tone. Despite the kindheartedness he shared with everyone, he sure had a stubborn streak! He couldn’t help it though. He was just always right about everything. He thought he was wrong once, but he was mistaken. And how could he be the best teacher and the worst teacher at the same time? Only those who learned from his wisdom could explain it.

Randy is survived by his mother; his children: Christopher (Alyssa) and Cory R. Jensen. His siblings: Connie (Kent) Hammond, Terry (Janet) Jensen, Debbie Criddle, Kelly (Shirley) Jensen, and James (Robin) Jensen; and dear friends: Doug and Tammy Hadley and many beloved nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, wife, Bonnie East, and Michael Jensen.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary 205 S. 100 E. Brigham City, Utah.

The viewing will be from 9:30 – 10 :30 a.m. at the Mortuary.

Interment will be at the Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 N Monroe Blvd, Ogden, UT.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude for Aegis Home Hospice and nurse, Jody Jones, for the loving care given. A special thanks to his brother Jimmy for taking care of Randy and for the Brigham Senior Center staff and its Meals on Wheels program.

Please send donations to Meals on Wheels in remembrance of Randy.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.