June 1, 1957 – August 18, 2021 (age 64)

Thomas Jay Wettstein passed away peacefully in his home Wednesday morning at the age of 64. He survived by his mother Sonja Hugg Hunsaker and siblings Tanya Watterson, Sonja Fillippi, Daniel Wettstein, Jeffery Wettstein, and Lori Williamson.

He is remembered by his loving children, Joseph Thomas Wettstein, Jamie Sonja Lundberg (Tyson Lundberg), Alexia Beth Nelson (Cayden Nelson) and Thomas Lyman Wettstein.

Tom grew up in Logan and loved horseback riding and hunting with his dad and racing cars down Logan canyon with his friends. After high school, Tom started working at Cache Honda Yamaha where he has worked for the last 30 years as a mechanic. He owned and operated his own business, Solution Rental for some years before returning to Cache Honda. Tom loved his job and could fix anything with a small engine.

Tom loved camping and taking Sunday drives with his family. He loved motorcycles and snowmobiles and spent a lot of his weekends riding one or the other.

He went on to marry Kathryn Sorenson and they had 4 children together. Later in life Tom married Rachael Johnson and had his youngest son, Thomas Wettstein.

Tom had 8 grandchildren who he loved with all his heart. You could often find him sitting in his lazy boy with his grandchildren cracking jokes and making them laugh while watching westerns. Tom spent the remainder of his days in his family home.

The family would like to express love and thanks for all the thoughtful condolences at this time.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 24th at 11:00 am at Allen-Hall Mortuary located at 34 E. Center St, Logan, Utah.

There will be viewings Monday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and Tuesday prior to services from 10:00-10:45 am also at Allen-Hall Mortuary.

Memories may be shared with the family at www.allenmortuaries.com.

Internment will be at the Logan Cemetery.