2,718 new weekend COVID cases include 534 school children

FILE - High school students at school, wearing N95 Face masks. Teenage boy sitting at the school desk, looking away and thinking.

News from the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) Monday includes a report of 2,718 new positive coronavirus cases from the weekend and almost 20 percent of them are school children who have contracted the virus. It is an average of 906 cases each day of the weekend, boosting the state’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests to 1,084 a day, the highest since early-February.

Among the 534 cases involving children, 203 are children ages 5-10, 132 in children ages 11-13 and 199 cases in children ages 14-18.

The Monday report includes 1,221 cases from Friday, 863 from Saturday and 647 Sunday. There have been 454,373 total positives in Utah during the pandemic.

The COVID report of 12 new weekend deaths from the virus includes a Cache County man between 65-84 years of age who was hospitalized at the time of his death. There have been 2,584 coronavirus deaths in Utah, 122 of them in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

The Bear River Health Department found 130 new COVID cases in northern Utah since Friday. The district’s total case count grew to 24,158 and there are now 23,408 considered to be “recovered”. Within the district 1,077 people have been hospitalized over the course of the pandemic.

Currently 75,723 people in northern Utah are fully vaccinated. Nearly 164,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the district.

Utah’s COVID hospitalizations continue to increase with 431 patients hospitalized in Utah (12 more than on Friday) and 173 of them are in intensive care units, an increase of 12 since Friday. Nearly 20,000 Utahns have been hospitalized with the virus during the pandemic.

Again two of Utah’s other COVID metrics grew even larger since Friday: the new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is up from 14 percent to 14.7 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” increased from 10 percent to 10.5 percent.

The Monday report shows 17,564 Utahns were tested since Friday and a total of 28,929 tests were conducted in Utah during that time.

Monday’s Idaho COVID update lists 2,283 coronavirus deaths in the state. The new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 212,939. Case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,297 total positive cases in Franklin County, 437 in Bear Lake County and 394 in Oneida County.