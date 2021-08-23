Colleen Borup Lopshire Dewey, 87, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August, 20, 2021, at her home in Brigham City, Utah.

She was born on December 28, 1933, in Emmett, Idaho, the oldest daughter of Bill and Velna Borup. Colleen married Edward Lopshire on October 26, 1954, in Payette, Idaho. They had four children and worked together on their small dairy farm.

In 1965, they moved to Pleasant View, Utah. Ed and Colleen were married for 35 years and later divorced. Colleen married Don Dewey on May 5, 2007, in Ogden, Utah.

Colleen is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in many callings, with her favorites being a visiting teacher, Relief Society President and Teacher and Genealogy Resource Teacher. She served as a temple worker, and loved her time spent in the Ogden Temple.

She was an excellent seamstress and also enjoyed knitting Barbie clothes, crocheting, macrame, gold leaf art, painting classes, making Christmas ornaments, and loved trying new things. She especially loved her tap dancing classes. She was an excellent cook and taught her daughters and grand daughters many recipes.

Family was everything to Colleen. She always looked forward to family gatherings. She spent many hours at sports games, dance recitals, and rodeo events supporting her grand kids and great-grand kids. She was always one of their biggest cheerleaders.

Colleen is survived by her husband: Don Dewey; her children: Darcia (Jerry) Marietti, Kevin (Kandy) Lopshire, Susan (Mark) Whetton, Nanci (Les) Cunningham; Don’s children: Dixie Woods, Steve Dewey (deceased), Julie McGourty, Tracy (Denise) Dewey, Bart (Dena) Dewey, and Brett (Lori) Dewey. Combined, Colleen and Don have 34 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings: Clella (Arlie) Stiles, Nyla Smith, Vicki (David) Johnson, and Kim Borup.

Services will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at Plain City 4th Ward, 2335 N 4350 W, Plain City, Utah.

A Visitation will be held prior from 12:00 to 12:40 at the church.

Interment will be at the Plain City Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.