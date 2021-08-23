Glen Aldous Weight passed away surrounded by family on August 21, 2021 at the Brigham City Hospital. Aldous was born on March 3, 1932 in Salt Lake City, Utah. His parents were Ethel Mendenhall and Henry Milnes Weight. He started life as a tiny miracle, being brought home in a small shoebox and kept warm on the oven door until he grew bigger.

Aldous was raised in Springville and was proud to be a Springville Red Devil. Following his high school graduation, he played football for BYU and graduated with his teaching degree in biology and history.

He served his country in the Army National Guard.

Aldous met the love of his life, Patricia Johnson, in a religion class. He wished her a happy birthday and then accidentally stepped on her toes, getting their relationship started off on the right foot. They later married on September 12, 1952 in the Logan Temple. Aldous and Pat raised five outstanding boys and one wonderful daughter who were their pride and joy.

He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served in various callings, including the High Council and Bishopric. Aldous would often start Sunday dinners by sharing his testimony with his family before serving delicious hand cut fries as part of the meal.

Making their first home in an adobe house in Vernal, Utah, Aldous began his teaching career. In 1958, Aldous moved his family to Perry, Utah and taught at the Intermountain Indian School in Brigham City. Aldous spent many a lunch break playing ping pong and became quite the champ. When the Indian School closed, Aldous continued his teaching at Bridgerland Technology College in Logan, Utah. Later he worked for the Army as a Vocational Test Interpreter until he retired. Following his retirement, Aldous held one of his favorite jobs of all, a school bus driver. He also volunteered at the Brigham City hospital for many years.

Aldous loved the outdoors. He could often be found walking, gathering wood, camping, hunting and finding rocks to add to his collection. He loved spending time with his family at the cabin in Springville. He also enjoyed western movies, shopping, and filling up his peanut vending machines around town. He loved celebrating holidays, and enjoyed decorating his home and yard for Halloween and Christmas, as well as making countless special memories for children while being Santa’s helper at Christmastime. He frequently expressed his love by giving gifts, often spoiling his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Aldous was famous for always having a treat for whomever visited him, and would have bowls of Jelly Belly’s, pistachios, or chocolate covered almonds at the ready. Above all else, Aldous loved his family. He was a beloved husband, father, grandpa, and great-grandpa. Aldous was always welcoming and warm to all and will be dearly missed. In parting, he would always say, “Love you to mostest.” Dad, Grandpa, and Papa Weight: “We love you to mostest!”

Aldous is survived by his children: Terry (Jane) Weight; Steven (Debbie) Weight; Brian (Cheryl) Weight; Sandra (Kevin) Nelson, Gregg (Karen) Weight, and Tyler (Brooklynn) Weight; 22 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his sweetheart, Patricia; infant daughter, Darcie, his parents and siblings: Gordon, LaMar, Naomi (Oni), and Ross.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Perry 7th Ward Building, 2415 South Park Drive, Perry, Utah.

A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in the Springville Cemetery.

Funeral services will be live streamed and available to watch on Aldous’s obituary on Myer’s Mortuary web page.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.