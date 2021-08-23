February 6, 1929 – August 19, 2021 (age 92)

Jacob Morris Dastrup, our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away in Ogden, Utah on August 19, 2021 at the age of 92.

He was born on February 6, 1929 in Sigurd, Utah to Leland L. and Lula B. Dastrup. He served an LDS mission to New Zealand. He attended both Utah State and the University of Utah.

He met Mary Elizabeth Morrow and their marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on August 22, 1952. Morris and Mary had six children, Steven, Janice, Connie, Stanley, Kathy and Randal. Mary preceded him in death on July 29, 1966. He later met and married Helen Hanks on November 17, 1967 who brought four children to that union, Frederick (deceased), Jennifer (deceased), Robin and Elizabeth; and together they had Jason.

He served faithfully in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a bishop, counselor, high council member, patriarch, temple sealer and diligent home teacher.

He is survived by his wife, Helen, nine children, many grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

He enjoyed being surrounded by family, singing hymns and sharing his testimony of the gospel.

Nothing brought him greater joy than being a patron in the Logan Temple.

Private family service to be held.

Burial at North Logan Cemetery.