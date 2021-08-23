October 30, 1919 – August 22, 2021 (age 101)

John Lee Redington passed away on Aug. 22, 2021 in Brigham City, Utah surrounded by his family two months short of his 102nd birthday. He was born Oct. 30, 1919 in his parents’ apartment behind the little store in Swan Lake, Idaho to George & Lucy Haws Redington.

His early years were spent moving in Utah, Montana and finally settling in Oxford, Idaho. He married Naudine Wood on Jan. 18, 1943 in Clifton, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple.

Lee loved people so being a salesman came naturally to him. He loved his family, fishing, golfing, and friends. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and spent several years as an officiator in the Ogden Utah Temple.

He is survived by his son, Billie (Donna) Redington; by his daughter, Kayla (Don) Hansen; by ten grandchildren, thirty-seven great-grandchildren and by two great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, by his parents, by two sisters and three brothers and by a granddaughter, Lacy Anne Hansen.

Services will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Perry Fourth Ward Church, 685 W. 2250 S., Perry, Utah.

There will be a viewing Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in the Brigham City, Utah Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.