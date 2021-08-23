May 20, 1937 – August 22, 2021 (age 84)

Kenneth Varley Roe was born in Panguitch Utah on May 20, 1937 to loving parents, Ruby Jemima Montague and John Wilford Roe. He was the youngest of six children. He dearly loved his parents and siblings.

Ken attended Panguitch High School, graduating with the Class of 1955.

Ken was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus-Christ of Latter-day Saints and cherished his church membership. From 1956-1958, he was a missionary in the Canada Toronto Mission, which left a deep and lasting impact on his life. His mission president was President Thomas S. Monson, whom Ken looked up to, loved and admired throughout his life.

In 1962, he graduated from Brigham Young University and began teaching at Milford High School. Shortly afterward, he started teaching at South Cache High School and finished his 32-year career as an art and ceramics teacher at Sky View High School. Ken loved Sky View with all of his heart and made many close, life-long friendships with other faculty members.

In 1964, Ken married Judi Tebbs. They were married for 57 years. Ken and Judi are the parents of ten children and raised their family in beautiful Smithfield. They lived in the same home on Center Street for 54 years. Ken loved his family and his family home. The home grew with the family as he built several additions over the years.

Ken was known by many for his fun, outgoing personality. He was quick to talk to a stranger and noticed when someone was feeling left out or down. He was loved by his children who have continued as adults to gather at the family home whenever possible to talk late into the night as a family.

Ken is preceded in death by parents Wilford and Ruby, siblings Earl, Winona, Beverly, and Thais, sons Tom and John, and grandson McKay.

He is survived by his wife, Judi, their eight children: Dusty (Amee), Sandee (Craig), Rob, Robin (Jake), Nanette (Eric), Jim (Kara), Mike (Michelle) and Ryan (Megan), and sister Ardith. He will be dearly missed by his 32 grandchildren who were the joy of his life.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 26th at 12 p.m. at the Smithfield 7th Ward Chapel, 79 E. 200 S. (in Smithfield).