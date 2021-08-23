Logan candidate is back, again bringing up the problems with at-large council systems

LOGAN — There are 2 spots open on the Logan City council and three candidates, the only non-incumbent is local activist Keegan Garrity who ran for a council seat in 2019, and he also applied last year when there was a vacancy on the council along with about 15 other applicants.

He has been labeled an activist, and on KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, he said he’s okay with that.

“I’ll put the active in activist, I do try to stay active in local politics. But, yeah, one of the things I’ve brought up before is looking at the possibility of changing our at-large system. For those that aren’t familiar with what at-large means, that means however many people run, whoever gets the most votes gets a seat. So before in Logan, I think it was pre-2008, you used to have to declare a seat. So if you held seat 5, Jason, I would say I’m running for Seat 5, I’m coming after you,” he explained.

Garrity served on a committee of different neighbors based on elementary school boundaries, and they looked at the outcome of the present at-large council system and they found that individuals mostly came from the same two neighborhoods.

He said there have actually been only two people elected in the last 12 years from outside those 2 neighborhoods.

Garrity said there are various reasons that go into that, including socio-economic status and voter participation. He said other forms of representation have districts.

“We see districts in our state legislature, we districts on the federal level, we see it on the school board, on the county council. What that really does is give people an opportunity in different geographic areas to have someone who they feel like represents them. That’s one of the components of my platform that I’d like to go get the job done.”

