Logan fundraising to defray redevelopment fund expenses

A fundraising campaign by Logan officials for their Center Block project has secured gifts and pledges in the amount of $1.55 million toward its $2 million goal.

LOGAN – City officials in Logan have clarified the goal of an ongoing fundraising campaign for their Center Block project in the downtown area.

That objective, according to Mayor Holly Daines, is now to fund a portion of the revitalization project with private contributions, allowing Logan funds previously allocated to the project to be returned to city coffers.

“It will be nice,” she explained, “if we can pay for a good portion of the downtown plaza with private funds and return some of the budget money to the Logan Redevelopment Agency to fund future projects.”

With two major donations from philanthropic families, the city is well on its way toward achieving that goal.

The first of those major donations was a gift of $1 million received in early August from The Jim and Carol Laub Family Foundation and Cache Valley Electric.

Combined with previous miscellaneous donations, the city’s fundraising effort then totaled $1.3 million toward a goal of $2 million.

Most recently, Logan officials were pleased to accept a $250,000 challenge grant from the George S. and Delores Doré Eccles Foundation toward the city’s Center Block Plaza project.

During an Aug. 17 meeting of the Logan City Council, Daines explained that the Eccles grant is earmarked to be awarded as “last dollars” toward the project’s fundraising goal.

That leaves city officials seeking only an additional $450,000 from the private sector to qualify for the challenge grant from the Eccles Foundation.

The idea for a public plaza to replace the now-vacant Emporium Building on Main Street began as a suggestion from local residents during a visioning meeting in summer of 2018.

After changes to the city’s initial plan to overcome some opposition from the business community and administrative hurdles, demolition of the Emporium and adjacent structures is now expected during the upcoming winter months. Construction of the public plaza is set to begin in spring of 2022 with completion by the end of the year.

The city’s redevelopment agency has invested more than $4.3 million in the plaza project, including about $1.3 million for the demolition of the Emporium and adjacent structures to the north; about $2.1 million for construction of the public plaza; around $400,000 for the portable ice rink; and about $440,000 for construction of an outdoor stage and an administration building.

City officials also requested another redevelopment grant in the amount of nearly $1.6 million for the remodeling of structures adjacent to the proposal plaza to the south at 41 and 45 North Main Street.