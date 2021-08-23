Logan man avoids jail time for downloading child pornography

Booking photo for Jeremy Littlewood (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 28-year-old Logan man has been sentenced to probation instead of anymore jail time, for being convicted of downloading child pornography last summer. Jeremy Littlewood was ordered to serve 48-months supervision and warned that he could face incarceration if he commits any further crimes.

Littlewood was sentenced in 1st District Court Monday afternoon. He previously pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

According to prosecutors, law enforcement officials began investigating Littlewood after receiving a tip that he was downloading nude photographs of young teenage girls. The pictures were saved on an online storage account.

Police officers obtained a warrant to search the account. A portion of it reportedly contained multiple images of pornographic photos of girls, estimated to be between 8 and 15-years-old.

A picture of a university student ID card for Littlewood was saved along with the images of pornography. There were also several photos that appeared to be from the defendant’s social media accounts.

During Monday’s sentencing, defense attorney Greg Skabelund said Littlewood was a really good person, who made a really bad mistake. He has struggled with a pornography addiction for several years and was remorseful for what he had done.

Skabelund noted how Littlewood had been on house arrest for the past 272 days. He asked the court to keep his client on probation instead of a jail sentence.

Littlewood told the court he felt terrible for what he had done and the embarrassment it had brought to his family.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Dane Murray said Littlewood should be sentenced to jail. He noted that some of the material Littlewood was downloading contained preteen girls.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck agreed that the charges were serious and involved countless victims, who’ve been impacted in unknown ways. However, she told Littlewood that she believed he could be rehabilitated. She ordered him to serve two-years of probation, complete sex-offender treatment and have no access to the internet, unless approved by probation agents.

