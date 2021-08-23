Michael Vernon Andrews, Jr., 52 of Nibley, died on August 15, 2021 at his home.
Arrangements by Allen-Hall Mortuary. www.allenmortuaries.com
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.
