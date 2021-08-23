Nibley man admits to having sex with teen boy at local motel

LOGAN — A 39-year-old Nibley man has confessed to having sex with an underage boy at a local motel. Brody V. Coates accepted a plea deal that will likely keep him from being sent to prison.
Coates appeared in 1st District Court Monday afternoon. He accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a 16 to 17-year-old, amended to a third-degree felony.
Defense attorney Julie George said as part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop three remaining charges against Coates and will not ask for a prison term at the time of sentencing.
Logan City police officers began investigating Coates after the alleged victim, who lives in Brigham City, reported engaging in sex acts with the defendant at the Econo Lodge Inn and Suites. The crime took place July 3, 2020.
