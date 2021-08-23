December 27, 1929 – August 19, 2021 (age 91)

Norman James Olsen, 91, passed away on August 19, 2021. He was born on December 27, 1929 the sixth of seven children of David LeRoy and Marion L. Olsen in Young Ward. Dad grew up in Young Ward and worked on the family farm with his siblings. He attended and graduated from schools in Cache Valley and attended USU where he received an associates degree in Mechanics. He was drafted into the Army and served in the Korean War from 1951-53. After his honorable discharge, he returned home where he met and married JoAnn Law Olsen in the Logan Temple. She preceded him in death and he was very anxious to join her these past 8 1/2 years. We are very grateful to all of the EMT’s and medical personnel who took care of Dad in these past 3 1/2 days and over the last 8 years.

Dad was either known as Norm or Jim but to us he was “Dad”. He had a heart of gold and was very hardworking, gave service to everyone and believed in the gospel of Jesus Christ and was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at the time of his death. He taught us by example to be industrious as he worked for Bullen’s for over 20 years and after retirement, spent the next 20 years serving the Lord as a temple officiator at the Logan Temple. In recent years due to failing health, he had to scale his gardening to pots on the back deck where he grew tomatoes, lemons, oranges and grapefruit. We will miss the great corn he grew, the fist bumps to grandkids and great grandkids, hugs, smiles, handshakes, the ever present “peace sign” in pictures and hearing the tractor rumble along the road to the field.

Dad is survived by his seven children, Curtis(Kayla) Olsen, Teresa(Evan) Call, Cindy(Bryan) Larsen, Reid(Stacey) Olsen, Douglas(Kaelin) Olsen, David(Jeannie) Olsen and Aaron(Cheryl) Olsen, 30 grandchildren and 40 great grandchildren, his remaining sibling, older brother Rulon/Mike(Vera) Olsen and in-laws, Ines Olsen, Elaine Palmer, Linda(Claire) Sparrow and LaWana(Ben) Ferrier.

Funeral services will be Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 12 pm, with a viewing prior to funeral from 10:00-11:30 am. All events will be at the College/Young Church, 2394 W. 2200 S., Young Ward.

Burial will be at the Avon Cemetery.

We will miss you Dad, but glad you are once again by Mom’s side. You can stand tall and walk without pain. We love you and look forward to the day when we will meet again.

