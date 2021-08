March 21, 1941 – August 20, 2021 (age 80)

Thomas Lehn Brangham, 80, passed away on August 20, 2021.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 25 at 11 a.m. in the Malad LDS Stake Center.

Viewings will be held at the church on Tuesday evening from 7-8 p.m. and on Wednesday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Burial will take place in Chesterfield.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.