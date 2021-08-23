Trial date set for Hyrum man charged with allegedly molesting two young girls

Gavel. Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

LOGAN — A trial has been set for a 45-year-old Hyrum charged with molesting two young girls. Miguel J. Gutierrez-Torres was arrested in January and later allowed to be released on pretrial supervision.

Gutierrez-Torres appeared in 1st District Court for a continued pretrial conference Monday morning. He was previously charged with three counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony; and forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. The charges are apart of two cases, one filed for each alleged victim.

Defense attorney Wayne Caldwell asked the court to schedule the two-day jury trial for the first case that allegedly occurred in Dec. 2020.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Griffin Hazard asked the court to be allowed to try the second case first that allegedly occurred in Aug. 2007. He explained that prosecutors had more evidence compiled in that case.

Judge Brandon Maynard agreed to set the trial date for the second case to begin Dec. 2. He ordered Gutierrez-Torres to appear for a final pretrial conference Nov. 15.

In December, Cache County sheriff’s deputies were notified of the alleged abuse, after a 16-year-old girl claimed Gutierrez-Torres had touched her inappropriately on multiple occasions. The offenses were disclosed to a family member, who contacted agents at the Utah Division of Child and Family Services.

The alleged victim reported how Gutierrez-Torres inappropriately touched her breasts multiple times over the years. It reportedly began when she was between 8 and 10-years-old and happened at least 15 times.

As deputies began investigating the allegations, they discovered Gutierrez-Torres was the primary suspect in a similar sex assault investigation, reported three years ago. The case was later closed because the alleged victim was not willing to speak to law enforcement.

Prosecutors reopened the file, leading them to charge Gutierrez-Torres with the second case.

Gutierrez-Torres has previously pleaded “not guilty” to inappropriately touching the girls and waived his rights to a preliminary hearing. He told investigators that his relationship with the girls was fine.

Gutierrez-Torres is currently out of jail after posting $10,000 bail. He could face up to life in prison if found guilty.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

