Tyson and Kallie Peterson

August 15, 2021

Kallie Ann Edwards Peterson was welcomed home by her Father in Heaven, along with her husband, Tyson R. Peterson, on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Kallie and Tyson left this life far sooner than anyone ever imagined, but the many people who love them can hopefully find comfort in believing that together, they are embarking on an eternal journey of joy and peace.

Kallie was born November 22, 1996 to Mark and Kori Ann Edwards in Murray, Utah. She lived in Kaysville until she was five, when her family moved to Hooper, where she grew up enjoying fresh air, drives on country roads, and a loving community. A talented dancer and tumbler, Kallie found some of her closest friends through dance and cheer, including three years cheering for the Silverwolves at Fremont High School. Her good friends helped her become a beautiful young woman, inside and out.

After high school, Kallie graduated from Utah State University with a bachelor’s degree in Aviation Technology, joining a proud line of Aggie alums. Her passion for flying led her to become a certified flight instructor for the university, and she was deeply committed to her students. She had just been hired at SkyWest Airlines with a ground school date of November 20, 2021 where she would have started her flying career with her dad in the E-175 jet. She inspired her younger sister to become a pilot as well, and they loved taking any opportunity they could to fly together.

While living in Logan, Kallie worked for Pepsi and led the Pepsi Posse, and for Lucky Slice pizzeria. As with all she did, Kallie brought her enthusiasm and hard work ethic, and came to truly love her coworkers.

In February 2019, Kallie met Tyson, and it was quickly clear he was the love of her life. Kallie’s family immediately fell in love with Tyson as well, and looked forward to the life the two would build together. After a beautiful courtship, Kallie and Tyson were married in Bountiful on August 14, 2020 and were later sealed for all eternity in the Bountiful Temple on April 21, 2021. They shared one year and one day of marriage on this earth, and their happiness and love was clear to everyone around them. Together they worked hard, laughed often, and supported one another in their goals. The life that lay ahead of them was filled with promise and joy.

Kallie was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and was a seminary graduate. She and Tyson attended the Foothills 1st Ward in Logan, where they enjoyed teaching the Sunbeams together.

While Kallie was full of personality and energy, with an infectious laugh and a smile that lit up any room, in her family she was the peacemaker. She had a special relationship with each family member, especially her sister Kenna and brother Danny. She loved spending time with her family, especially making beautiful memories with them on trips and enjoying special traditions together. Her grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins were an important part of her life. Family was her priority.

She is survived by her parents, Mark and Kori Ann Edwards, her sister, McKenna Elizabeth Edwards, her brother, Daniel Mark Edwards, her grandparents, Dan and Brenda Jensen (South Ogden), her grandmother, Carole C. Edwards (Farmington), and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Dr. Charles B. Edwards (Farmington).

The family would like to thank the many friends and family for all their love and support during this difficult time, as well as all the dedicated search and rescue workers who responded to this tragic accident.

Funeral services for Kallie and Tyson will be held Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Hooper Pioneer Trails Stake Center, 4979 S. 5100 W.

A viewing will take place Wednesday, August 25, from 6-8 p.m. at Lindquist’s Mortuary in Roy, 3333 W. 5600 S., and Thursday at the church prior to the funeral from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Interment, Farmington Cemetery.

Services will be live streamed and available by scrolling to the bottom of this obituary page and clicking on the link when the service begins.

Tyson Ronald Peterson, 25, of Logan, UT died on August 15, 2021 in a catastrophic plane crash in the mountains east of Bountiful, UT. He was joined in death by his sweet wife, Kallie Edwards Peterson. The family is shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic event.

Tyson was born on July 24, 1996 to Ronald Brook Peterson and Jackie Carver Gold in Logan, UT. Tyson attended Chaparral High School in Parker, CO. After graduating from high school, Tyson served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in the Mexico, Villahermosa Mission.

Tyson was attending Utah State University, working on a business degree. He had just taken the DAT (Dental Admissions Test) and planned to attend dental school following his graduation from Utah State.

Anyone who knew Tyson, knew that he was kind, loving, intelligent, and was a child at heart. Children gravitated to him naturally as he focused on them and their happiness. He enjoyed time with friends and family. Fly fishing became a recent passion for him. Tyson’s family and friends will miss him more than words can say.

Tyson is survived by his parents, R. Brook and Mary Peterson / Jackie and Lee Gold, his siblings Jason Peterson, Brycen Gold, Kailey Gold, Taylor Gold, and Mckinlee Gold.

A scholarship fund in Tyson and Kallie’s name is being established to honor their legacy, although details are not available at this time. Those wishing to make donations to honor Tyson and Kallie are encouraged to monitor news and social media sites for forthcoming details.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021 beginning with a Remembrance at 9:30 AM and the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM, at the Hooper Pioneer Trails Stake Center, 4979 S 5100 W, Hooper, UT 84315.

The family will meet with friends Wednesday, August 25th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist’s Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Stake Center.

Interment, Farmington Cemetery.

Services will be live streamed and available by scrolling to the bottom of this obituary page and clicking on the link when the service begins.