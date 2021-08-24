1.55 million Utahns are fully vaccinated and 1,140 more tested positive for COVID

FILE PHOTO - Image courtesy of Dreamstime

Tuesday the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) reported 1.55 million Utahns are fully vaccinated, 1,140 have tested positive for COVID-19 since Monday and 22 percent of the new infections are children in grades K-12.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests to 1,108 a day, the highest since early-February.

Total positive cases in Utah during the pandemic now number 455,513.

Among nine new deaths reported Tuesday, two of them occurred before August 1, 2021. There have been 2,593 coronavirus deaths in Utah, 122 of them in Cache, Box Elder and Rich Counties.

The Bear River Health Department reported 35 new COVID cases in northern Utah since Monday. The district’s total case count grew to 24,193 and there are now 23,441 considered to be “recovered”. Within the district 1,078 people have been hospitalized over the course of the pandemic.

Currently 76,047 people in northern Utah are fully vaccinated. More than 164,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the district.

COVID hospitalizations continue to increase with 438 patients hospitalized in Utah (seven more than on Monday) and 177 of them are in intensive care units, four more than on Monday. Nearly 20,000 Utahns have been hospitalized with the virus during the pandemic.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is up from 14.7 percent to 14.8 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” remained unchanged since Monday at 10.5 percent.

The Tuesday report shows 7,415 Utahns were tested since Monday and a total of 12,554 tests were conducted in Utah during that time.

Included in Idaho’s Tuesday COVID update are 2,301 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 214,010. Case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,297 total positive cases in Franklin County, 438 in Bear Lake County and 395 in Oneida County.