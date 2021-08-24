January 23, 1956 – August 18, 2021 (age 68)

James Chris Holloway of Providence Utah, our “fun-loving, helpful, handyman,” passed away on August 18, 2021, due to complications with a long-term childhood renal condition and heart failure. He was 65.

James, who went by “Jim”, was born to Hubert Roland Holloway and Nola Lucille Templeton Holloway on January 23, 1956 in Boise, Idaho. He attended Ustick Elementary School, Meridian Junior High, and Meridian High school. He attended Treasure Valley Community College, Boise State University, and Blue Mountain Community College where he also played College baseball.

Jim was the oldest of four siblings. His childhood was involved in, many activities, including working with his family in their garden. He raised different species of pigeons as an enjoyable hobby. With Jim’s warm and friendly outgoing manner, he was excellent in business sales, and worked for many companies helping to build their businesses. He enjoyed helping others, and was always giving a hand to those in need. He was easy to talk with, and could make you laugh or smile. He was an excellent listener, and gave wise advice.

Jim had a creative mind and enjoyed finding new ways to do something, including fixing anything around the home. He also designed a unique ATV bag which was patented. He had a great passion for sports and excelled in baseball, basketball, and track. Often, he would race the school bus home and be waiting for it to arrive. He had great pleasure in out-running that bus! He played college level baseball and helped establish the Men’s Over 30 League in Boise, in which he played in the Men’s Senior Baseball World Series Fourth Annual Tournament. Jim and his father competed in Horseshoe Tournaments, winning ringer after ringer. He and his wife RuthAnn would set up horse shoe stakes when they went camping. Jim always let her stand half way between the pits, and said for her, it wasn’t “cheating,” even when she won! Being in the outdoors was his great adventure! He loved hiking and hunting in the mountains, streams, and valleys. He was an outdoors man through and through! Whenever there was a chance to be outdoors, he was ready to go, and getting up at 3:30 in the morning was never a problem, especially if it meant he could be out on the marsh in his boat. He loved fishing and tied his own flies. Archery was also a sport he enjoyed, including making his own arrows.

Jim adored his wife, RuthAnn. They had one date and were married in the Logan LDS Temple five weeks later on February 13, 1992. RuthAnn promised Jim she would always hold his hand, an easy promise to keep. Their love song was “Somewhere Out There.” They danced to this on their wedding day. They are still dancing as love is eternal, and dreams do come true. They loved sharing everything together, and Jim supported RuthAnn in whatever endeavor she wanted to take on, of which there were many. He loved all his family and children passionately. He was always excited when he was with his grand-children, and loved teasing and playing with them.

Jim was known by all to be a patriot. He fiercely loved this great country, the U.S.A. Constitution, and defended it at every moment. Jim served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Riverside California. He never wavered in his strong testimony of a loving Heavenly Father, and His Son Jesus Christ. He held fast that life progresses beyond this mortal life, where families continue together. Jim loved all the Holidays, especially Christmas, and enjoyed helping RuthAnn decorate every room, dressing up the house.

The family wishes to give appreciation and heartfelt thanks, for the numerous prayers, to our friends and neighbors for their out pouring of support, and the medical staff who attended and cared for him at Logan Regional Hospital.

Jim is survived and dearly missed by his eternal companion, RuthAnn Wright Holloway, their children, Nathan Teare, Daniel (Emily) Teare, Janee (Rick) Hamilton, Christopher (Lucy) Holloway, Aaron Holloway, Glen Holloway, and 13 grandchildren. He’s also survived by his brothers and sisters; Rhonda (Terry) Porter, Lonnie (Jennifer) Holloway, Jerald (Cheri) Holloway, and LeAnn (JR) Holloway.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Hubert Roland Holloway and Nola Lucille Holloway.

One of Jim’s greatest pleasures was watching birds. His ability to name a bird, even in flight, was incredible. In leu of flowers, Jim would be so pleased to have you donate to Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah (WRCNU). They care for wounded birds, and when well, take them back to their natural habitat and release them. (801) 814-7888. www.wrcnu.org.

Memorial Services will be held at the LDS Chapel located at 262 Canyon Rd, Providence, Utah, on Saturday August 28th at 12:00 noon. Family members will meet at the Church prior to services from 11:30 – 12:00 noon for a time of sharing and prayer. After the Service, there will be a Memorial Display in the Relief Society Room for all to enjoy and visit with one another.

