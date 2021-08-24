Logan man pleads guilty to binding woman with tape and raping her

Booking photo for Conner Isaac Clifford (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 28-year-old Logan man has admitted to charges of binding a woman with tape and raping her almost two-years ago. Conner I. Clifford waived his rights to a fair trial and accepted a plea deal to lesser charges.

Court records show, Clifford appeared in 1st District Court Monday afternoon for a pretrial conference. He pleaded guilty to two counts of forcible sexual abuse and one count of attempted object rape, all amended to second-degree felonies. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dropped a remaining charge.

In October 2019, Cache County sheriff’s deputies received a call about the rape. The victim explained how Clifford had used electrical tape to tie her hands behind her back. He then put a cloth in her mouth, and more tape around her head to muffle her voice.

The woman said Clifford, who was an acquaintance she had met online, then raped her without her consent.

The victim, who lives in California, later testified during a preliminary hearing, how she met Clifford on social media. The two had a consensual relationship, which led to her traveling to Logan after he bought her a plane ticket.

The woman explained how even though she agreed to have sex with Clifford, he went too far.

Clifford has no previous criminal history and will be sentenced in October. He could face up to 15-years in prison.

