Man sentenced to prison for beating and threatening Logan woman

Anthony Gutierrez booking photo (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for physically beating and threatening a Logan woman in June. Anthony Gutierrez was given the maximum sentence after expressing regret for what he did.

Gutierrez was sentenced in 1st District Court Monday morning. He had previously accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to aggravated kidnapping and theft, a second degree felony; and misdemeanors for assault with substantial bodily injury and threat of violence.

According to arresting documents, Gutierrez was visiting his ex-girlfriend at her Logan residence June 12. She told Logan City police officers how he became angry when she received a message from an unknown individual. He struck her multiple times and pulled her hair.

The victim said the abuse continued through the night, with Gutierrez threatening to kill her. He told her, he would smoother her with a pillow case or strangle her with electronic cords. He later said he was going to take her life and then take his own.

The assault continued through the night as the woman feared for her life. As they were walking to her car the next morning, she ran to a bystander, who intervened and called 911.

During Monday’s sentencing, public defender Joseph Saxton acknowledged that Gutierrez had made some terrible threats against the victim. He blamed his client’s actions on what he called an “explosive relationship” between the two people.

Gutierrez said he was sorry for his actions. He asked the court to give him another chance to prove he wasn’t a bad person.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Griffin Hazard said the case was extremely concerning. He said the crimes merited a prison sentence.

Judge Brandon Maynard agreed with Hazard. He sentenced Gutierrez to one-to-15-years in prison, giving credit for the two months already served.

will@cvradio.com