Opportunity to tour an historic valley power plant

Hyrum power plant, Blacksmith Fork Canyon

HYRUM — H-2-O Today, a Smithsonian exhibit, continues at the Hyrum museum and throughout the Bear River Heritage area which includes over a dozen partners.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday, the director of the Hyrum museum, Jami Van Huss, said the water theme continues with an opportunity to tour the Hyrum City Power Plant in Blacksmith Fork Canyon.

“The Hydro plant was constructed in 1932….Hyrum was actually the first city that was electrified in the state. I think as early as 1909,” she said.

At the time of construction it could power all of the city’s needs and it is still an important part of the power grid on the south end of the valley. The tour will take place on Saturday, September 11th from about 10a.m. to 1130a.m.

“So that’s the museum’s 2nd Saturday event, obviously it’s not at the museum. The museum will also be open from 10a.m. to 3p.m. so if anyone wants to come and see H20 Today, the traveling Smithsonian exhibit that we have through January, it’s a great time to come and see it. It really is a wonderful exhibit, it has great interactive. We’ve been open for about two weeks now and the feedback we’ve received has been really positive.”

Van Huss said the power plant is about 6 miles east of the mouth of Blacksmith Fork Canyon.

You can find out more about the museum at hyrumcitymuseum.org