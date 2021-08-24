Pocatello man dies in early morning semi crash

MALAD, Idaho — A 68-year-old Pocatello man died early Tuesday morning after the semi-truck he was driving drifted off the road and rolled. The crash occurred along I-15 near Malad, Idaho around 3:20 a.m.

Idaho State Police report Dan Delozier was driving a 2014 Kenworth semi, pulling two trailers loaded with wheat. He was southbound on I-15.

Near milepost 13, he is believed to have failed to negotiate a slight left-hand curve in the road. The truck and trailers tipped over on their side.

Delozier was the only occupant of the truck. He succumbed to his injures at the scene of the crash.

Police report the southbound I-15 milepost 13 ramp was blocked due to the crash and spilled wheat.

Cause of the crash remains under investigation.

