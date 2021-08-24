Smithfield man bound over for trial on charges of allegedly raping young girl repeatedly

LOGAN — A 38-year-old Smithfield man is being bound over for trial for allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a young girl. Scott Garza was arrested in March and is currently being held in the Cache County Jail without bail.

Court records show, Garza participated in a preliminary hearing Monday afternoon in 1st District Court. He was previously charged with 10 counts of rape of a child and 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, all first-degree felonies.

Smithfield City police officers began investigating Garza after the alleged victim, a 13-year-old girl, reported being raped, resulting in her becoming pregnant. She claimed the sexual abuse had been occurring regularly since she was 7.

A forensic interview and medical examination was conducted at the Cache Children’s Justice Center. The exam confirmed the teenage girl was approximately 20 weeks pregnant. She also claimed Garza was the father and explained how he would rape her, sometimes twice a week.

According to court records, Judge Brandon Maynard determined there was sufficient evidence and bound Garza over to answer to the charges, during Monday’s hearing. He ordered the defendant to appear again for a pretrial conference Nov. 15.

Garza pleaded “not guilty” to the charges. He was previously refused bail, after it was determined that he posed a substantial risk to the public if released. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

