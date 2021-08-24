State officials propose road realignments along U.S. 91

State and local officials will host in-person and online public hearings this week to acquaint Cache Valley residents with their proposal to improve the junction of 3200 South in Nibley where it connects with U.S. 91.

NIBLEY – State and local officials are inviting Cache Valley residents to weigh in on a proposal to improve the junction of 3200 South in Nibley where it connects with U.S. 91.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) will hold an in-person open house and public hearing on that proposal Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Community Room of the Nibley City Hall.

Details of the tentative project will also be outlined during two online public hearings on Thursday. Those sessions will be held at 3 and 7 p.m. Residents can register for those online sessions at https://www.3200sintersection.com/

The proposal is the result of a joint planning effort by officials of UDOT, Cache County, Nibley City and Logan. Its primary purpose is to improve safety and traffic flow on U.S. 91 near 3200 South, with a secondary goal of “… improving the connectivity between the local and regional planned transportation networks.”

According to a draft environment study for the proposal, UDOT officials contend that “uncontrolled and skewed intersections” – like the current one where 3200 South connects with U.S. 91 – create unsafe travel conditions and inefficient traffic flow.

On the east side of U.S. 91, the proposal calls for the 3200 South intersection to be realigned to the north by approximately 1,400 feet.

The existing 3200 South intersection with U.S.91 will be closed, but a turnaround will be created there to accommodate emergency and delivery vehicles.

That dead-end portion of the existing 3200 South alignment will be connected to the new 3200 South alignment by a new segment of roadway.

On the west side of U.S. 91, 2000 West will be realigned to the north approximately 500 feet. That will create a four-way intersection with the new alignment of 3200 South. A traffic signal will be installed at the new intersection.

Additionally, the proposal calls for the existing 2000 West connections on both sides of U.S. 91 – which are skewed and uncontrolled — to be closed. Turnabouts will be installed there as well.

Also, on the west side of the highway, the existing 3000 South intersection will be closed and that roadway will be realigned to tie into the new 2000 West realignment.

UDOT plans call for the new intersection to have two through lanes in each direction across U.S. 91 and dedicated right and left turn lanes.

According to the draft environmental statement, the proposal will also involve new paving along U.S. 91 to accommodate lane widening; updated signage and striping; installation of barriers along Hyrum Slough on both sides of U.S. 91; relocating irrigation and drainage ditches; and realigning both aerial and buried power and telecommunications infrastructure.

The full text of the UDOT environmental statement for Project S-0091(57)22 can be found at https://www.3200sintersection.com/.