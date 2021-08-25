1,585 test positive for COVID over the last 24 hours and 24% are children

The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) Wednesday reported 1,585 have tested positive for COVID-19 since Tuesday and new infections among children grades K-12 grew from 22 percent 24 percent of the total.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests to 1,122 a day, the highest since early-February.

Total positive cases in Utah during the pandemic now number 457,098.

Among 12 new deaths reported Wednesday, one occurred before August 1, 2021.

There have been 2,605 coronavirus deaths in Utah, 122 of them in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

Once again UDOH updated risk ratio statistics Wednesday showing in the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at five times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 4.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

In Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties 68 new COVID cases were reported since Tuesday. The district’s total case count grew to 24,261 and there are now 23,491 considered to be “recovered”. Within the district 1,080 people have been hospitalized over the course of the pandemic.

Currently 76,275 people in northern Utah are fully vaccinated 165,274 vaccine doses have been administered in the district.

As of Wednesday 471 patients are hospitalized in Utah, 33 more than on Tuesday) and 189 of them are in intensive care units, 12 more than Tuesday. Exactly 19,888 Utahns have been hospitalized with the virus during the pandemic.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is up from 14.8 percent to 15.1 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” increased from 10.5 to 10.7 percent.

The Wednesday report shows 10,411 Utahns were tested since Tuesday and a total of 17,759 tests were conducted in Utah during that time.

As of Wednesday the number of fully vaccinated Utahns has grown to 1,556,679.

At 4 p.m. Wednesday Idaho’s updated COVID report was unavailable.