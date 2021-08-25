Becky Nielsen

April 6, 1981 – August 15, 2021 (age 40)

Becky seemed to navigate this life, even from the very beginning, by making sure that we all knew it was on her terms! She was headstrong and stubborn but also vulnerable and kind. She loved to wear moccasins and play in the mountains with cousins and family. Nature was always an important part of her life. She loved to twirl in the sunshine in her frilly dresses and fancy shoes when she was younger and preferred dancing in the moonlight in black clothes and boots when she was older.

Her beautiful smile could melt your heart and let you know that you were loved right from the first time you met her. There was not enough love in this world for her, and she was always trying to find someone to help. She made friends easily, kept friends a long time, and her friends loved her dearly. She always saw the best in people even when they were the worst.

Becky brought four amazing children into this world: Saxton, Macie, Ennea, and Meena. Altogether, movie and game nights were always the best and they shared their love of bats, cats, Halloween, art, music, rocks, treasure hunting, and many other things.

She loved the full moon, the stars, and the darkness.

She loved fairies, witches, potions, and spells.

She loved Halloween but Christmas not so much.

She liked scary movies and loved scary books…actually, she liked most books and devoured them at a hectic pace. She loved Shakespeare and poetry most of all.

She loved to push the boundaries with her dark sense of humor. She was funny as hell. We laughed until we cried. We laughed until it hurt.

She loved music. It was always the lyrics that were important to her. She loved the songs of Amanda Palmer, Nine Inch Nails, Tori Amos, Regina Spektor, Johnny Cash and so, so, so many others.

She loved to communicate with her family and friends in movie and TV quotes.

She loved to tell stories and share her knowledge of weird and cool things with her little brothers, her children, and anyone else who cared to listen. It helped shape who they would become and look at the world from a unique “Becky-esque” point of view.

She liked to get her hands dirty. She loved to garden and to watch things grow.

She loved to crochet and make candles, jewelry, and beautiful art.

She was the best big sister ever!

She liked to think the world was a magical place and not the boring “normal” it seemed to be.

She was magical. A fairy with broken wings, but she finally got them back and could fly once again.

We loved her strange clothes and her little knick-knacks.

She never gave up on anyone except herself.

She liked to challenge people to be kinder, stronger, wittier, and “much more muchier.”

She loved things cast away by others-old bottles, withered plants, abandoned pets, abandoned people.

She is much loved by all her family including her parents (Carol and Blake), her younger brothers (Jake, Cody, and Josh), and her nephews and nieces (Mya, Nixon, Hendrix, and Chase) and her many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In her mind, Becky was never as good of a person as she should have been. She just didn’t realize she was already all she needed to be.

A celebration of Becky’s life will be held on August 28, from 6:30-8:30 pm, at The Annex, 64 Federal Ave #140 in Logan, Utah. All are welcome to attend. Masks (Halloween or otherwise) are optional.