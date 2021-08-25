Box Elder County Fair and Rodeo’s big kick off begins with tonight’s Bronc Riding Classic

A file photo of crowds arriving at the Box Elder County Fair as soon as the gate opened.

TREMONTON – The 96th Box Elder County Fair and Rodeo, themed “Where Generations Share Magic,” began with a week full of events that started on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 21 with the movie Charlotte’s Web.

The rodeo timed-event slack was held on Tuesday but on Wednesday, Aug. 25, things started to pick up with the popular Golden Spike Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s Bronc Riding Classic with pre re-rodeo entertainment at 6:45 p.m.

The Fair Parade began at 5 p.m. and the exhibition halls will be open from 6 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

The band stand will be rocking with some of the area’s top performers giving it their best effort starting at 5:30 p.m. until about 8:30 p.m.

On Thursday, Aug. 26 The Box Elder County Sheriff Posse’s Chuckwagon breakfast will fill the bellies of fair goers beginning at 6 a.m. at the Museum Building east of the sheep barn. The breakfast will go until 9 a.m. This breakfast is supposed to go every morning until Saturday when it ends a half hour early at 8:30 a.m.

The Golden Spike Antique Machinery and Tractor Show will on display at the Small Outdoor Arena infield. And most of the exhibits will open at 10 a.m. that morning and stay open until 10:30 p.m. daily until Saturday.

The food concessions will open at 11 a.m. daily and stay open until 10:30 p.m. daily during the entire fair time

The livestock shows will begin with the Market Hog Show at 7 a.m., followed by Beef Market Show at 11 a.m. The Bucket Calf show goes from 3 a.m. until 5 p.m. when the Junior Dairy Heifer Show begins.

The Band Stand will host performers from 12 Noon until 8:30 p.m. nightly and the pre-rodeo will begin at 6:45 p.m. with PRCA Rodeo starting at 8 p.m. and it will be Family Night at the rodeo.

On Friday, the Horse Show judged events will begin at 8 a.m. at the Rodeo Arena and the exhibit halls will open at 10 a.m. with commercial exhibits opening at 11 a.m.

Steer showmanship will begin at 8 a.m. followed by sheep showmanship at 11 a.m.

The rabbit dress up will begin at 1 p.m. with the chicken dress up to follow.

On Friday the pre-rodeo begins at 6:45 with the Parade of Champions at 7:45 p.m. with Lone Star on stage and the PRCA Rodeo to follow at 8 p.m. with Tough Enough to Wear Pink night.

Saturday is the last day for the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Posse’s Chuckwagon Breakfast that begins at 6 a.m. and ends at 8:30 a.m.

The livestock sale will begin at 8 a.m. at the Big Indoor Arena and will start with hogs, steers, goats then sheep.

The pre-rodeo performance will begin at 6:45 and the Golden Spike PRCA Rodeo themed Patriot Night will begin at 8 p.m.