Harley Davidson and Marriott collaborate on a Poker Run to benefit Make-a-Wish

Weston Priestley a mechanic at Saddleback Harley Davidson works on a motorcycle. The local Harley shop is a co-sponsor of the up coming poker run.

LOGAN-Saddleback Harley Davidson and Logan’s Marriott SpringHill Suites in are inviting all motorcycle enthusiasts to join them for the first annual Ride to the Riverwoods Porker Run, to benefit the Make-a-Wish organization.

The ride will be held on August 28 beginning at 4:30 p.m. with registration opening an hour earlier at 3:30 p.m. Participants can register where the ride begins at Saddleback Harley Davidson located at 445 S. Main St.

Summer Ehrmann a development officer for the Make-a-Wish Utah organization will be the emcee for the event.

“We will have someone who received a wish and their family at the event,” she said. “The recipient and their family will share their experience with Make-a-Wish.”

Hailey Navarro and Allie Clark who work in sales at the Marriot in Logan said they went to Saddleback Harley Davidson to see if they could collaborate on a motorcycle event.

They came up with the Poker Run for this year’s fund raiser and hope to generate $5,000 for the organization. Navarro hopes the event will be successful enough to do it again next year and find money for a different charity.

“There are five cards to be given out. The first one will be given to the riders at Saddleback’s and another one will be given at a park in Blacksmith Fork Canyon,” Navarro said. “Riders will pick up a card at Hardware Ranch and another one along the way down the canyon.”

The ride ends at 6.m. and prizes for the best and worst poker hand will be handed out.

“We will have a silent auction and we have some good items from area businesses.” Navarro said. “iFit donated a treadmill and Camp Chef a stove and there are other things.”

She said they realized there was another ride going on that weekend, but they are hoping some of the riders will be done in time to ride both.

“You don’t have to ride to participate you can pay at the door,” Navarro said. “We are going to have delicious food, a cash only bar (alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be served), discounts on hotel rooms and live music.”

The music will be provided by 4 Ma, an old school Rock and Roll band comprised of ex-professional musicians. They will perform live.

Pricing for the Poker Ride will be $32 for the entry fee for one rider and include the dinner and entertainment. Two riders will get the same for $50.

General admission for non-riders will be $20 if tickets are bought before the event and $25 at the door.

Make A Wish Foundation turned 40 in 2021. Since the organization began, they have granted over 345,000 wishes for children with critical and often life threatened conditions.