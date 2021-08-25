Helen Margaret Stettler Mallard

November 21, 1934 – August 17, 2021 (age 87)

Our sweet wife, mother, grandmother, and friend returned to the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on August 17, 2021. Hedy was the youngest of 10 children born November 21, 1934 to Anna and Ernest Stettler. She was born and raised in Logan Utah and graduated from Logan High School. On May 7, 1954 she married Ronald Dean Hooker and together they had 7 Children. They later divorced. On March 15, 1976 she married Carl A. Mallard. Hedy and Carl added twin girls to their family making their combined total 12 children in all. Carl and Helen made their home in Layton Utah.

Hedy was a perfect example of service. She was always making food for neighbors, friends, and even the traveling salesman should they have knocked on her door. When visiting her home you would never leave hungry and most likely had a plate for the next day too. She was an excellent cook. Everyone loved her homemade pickles, apple pandowdy, homemade fruit juices, fruitcake and her many baked sweets. Her fudge was famous all around the area as was her homemade zupfe. Friends far and wide would covet her famous zupfe and often left with a loaf after a visit.

Hedy was a faithful and life long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She has served as ward pianist and organist for most of her adult life, a primary teacher, and relished in temple work in her later years.

Hedy’s greatest joy was her family. She loved having them all over and spoiling her grandchildren. Rarely was there a visit with the grandchildren where they didn’t walk away with too much candy, sugar cereal, ice cream, or soda. Hedy relished her time with loved ones. Her home was often the gathering place where love and laughter were always present.

Hedy is survived by her adoring husband, Carl, and 11 of their 12 children combined. Jim (Dawn) Hooker, Russell (Sally) Hooker, Clarissa Barta, Teri and Mike Mallard, Jon (Carol) Hooker, Malena Mallard, Damon (Wendy) Hooker, Marie Mallard, Alicia (Jeff) Bullard, and Tricia (Brandon) Perry. And her 27 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren with one more on the way. She was preceded in death by her daughter Tawnya Hooker, her parents, and all of her siblings, Josephine Pitcher, Elmer Stettler, Golden Stettler, Floyd Stettler, Frederick Stettler, Annette Zollinger, Elizabeth Johnson , Patricia Pratt, and Marilyn Lund.

Funeral Services for Hedy will be August 28, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Summerwood LDS ward Chapel 1410 Oakhills Drive, Layton Utah.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday August 27, 2021 from 6-8 pm at the Lindquist’s Mortuary in Layton and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.

Internment at the Lindquist Memorial Park in Layton

The family wishes to thank Lindquist Mortuary and Fairfield Village for their attentive care of our wife and mother.

Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.