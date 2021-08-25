Logan police arrest man suspected of raping and molesting young girl

LOGAN — Logan City Police have arrested a 53-year-old man they believe raped and molested a young girl multiple times. Ishiro Jim was booked Tuesday night into the Cache County Jail.

According to an arrest report, police officers received the information of a child allegedly being sexually abused by Jim, a person in close contact with the victim. The girl disclosed that the sexual abuse had occurred over two years ago, and again recently during the past month.

During a forensic interview, the alleged victim described several incidents of being molested and raped by Jim. The child, who is now over 14-years-old, also described being groped over her clothing by the suspect within the past three weeks.

The report states, officers questioned Jim at the police department. He allegedly admitted to molesting and raping the child several years ago. He also confessed to groping her breasts recently.

Jim was booked on multiple offences, including rape of a child, sodomy on a child, forcible sexual abuse and aggravated sexual abuse of a child. He will likely be arraigned on formal charges in 1st District Court Wednesday afternoon.

Police are asking a judge to hold Jim without bail. They report he is a possible flight risk and threat to the community.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

