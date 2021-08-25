USU classes start next week, but “Connections” comes first

Fall Semester classes begin Monday at Utah State University, traditionally preceded this week by Connections, a two-credit academic course designed to ease first year students’ transition to USU.

Jennifer Grewe, program director for Connections, said the three-day course which begins Wednesday includes information they might not be expected to know right away.

“Including things like how to design their education, how to exhibit more resilience and overcome challenges throughout their college career,” Grewe explained. “We have workshops on communication and conflict resolution.

“They’re covering a lot of different topics that you wouldn’t normally see or think about when you think of orientation, but we find this curriculum is really important to their success at the university.”

She said Friday night on campus is the “Connections Luminary” a popular event which is the opposite of what they will experience four years from now.

“In order to mark the beginning of their college career,” Grewe explained, “we do what’s called a ‘reverse procession’. So, as we start off in the Spectrum and they hear a couple of speakers fairly quickly and then what they’ll do is to take their lanterns; they each have a lantern and we do a procession across campus.

“We march them across campus to the quad. So it is meant to signal the beginning of their university career.”

Also this week students will get started in USU’s faculty mentorship program as each of them meet the mentor that will help them through their first year at USU.

Grewe said about 2,700 students arrived early to take part in Connections.