Volunteers sought for support of traveling Vietnam War display

CACHE VALLEY – Local veterans and public service groups are seeking volunteers to support a patriotic display slated for this weekend at Elk Ridge Park in North Logan.

That event will be the first local presentation of the American Veterans Traveling Tribute, an 80 percent scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.

That replica measures 360 feet long and stands eight feet high at its apex, with the names of more than 50,000 combat fatalities of the Vietnam War inscribed on it.

Volunteers are needed to support that display and a benefit concert from Thursday morning through Sunday, according to Hannah Cragun, the director of the local Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP).

The traveling wall display is part of a three-day tribute to local veterans that includes a “Night Like No Other” benefit concert on Friday. That event, sponsored by Sunset Valley Mortuary in cooperation with the Cache Valley Veterans Association (CVVA) and Utah Public Radio, will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. that evening.

The Vietnam wall replica will be open for inspection by local residents from the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 26 through the morning of Sunday, Aug. 29. Volunteers will be on-hand throughout that period to help visitors find names on the memorial wall.

In addition to the wall replica and the benefit concert, the 72-hour observance will also include a Soldiers Line of Boots and Flags display starting on Thursday, a tribute ceremony on Friday evening and a field chapel service on Sunday morning.

Cragun said that volunteers are initially needed starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday to erect the memorial wall replica and the Soldiers Line of Boots and Flags display at Elk Ridge Park.

Similar teams of volunteers are also needed to fill two-hours shifts Thursday afternoon; all day on Friday and Saturday; and Sunday morning. Those volunteers will assist visitors in finding names on the wall and assist in maintenance of park facilities.

Additional volunteers will be required to assist members of the CVVA with registration and mental health booths during the benefit concert on Friday evening.

Finally, volunteers are also being requested to assist with the removal of the wall replica starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The American Veterans Traveling Tribute is one of several Vietnam wall replicas operated by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund as part of its “Wall that Heals” program. The first of those mobile displays was unveiled in 1996 and more than 600 U.S. communities have voluntarily hosted similar displays since then.

The “Night Like No Other” benefit concert on Friday will feature entertainment, food, fun and prizes, plus a color guard and honors ceremony.

The concert is free to the public, but donations to fund support activities for veterans are encouraged.

The benefit’s entertainment will be provided by the Sky View High School Choir and the country-rock band Off Center.

The event will also include a raffle with huge prices from Camp Chef, the Anniversary Inn and other donors.

For additional information about volunteer opportunities, interested individual can contact Cragun at hannah.cragun@sunshineterrace.org