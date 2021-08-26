Census says U.S. student debt levels continuing to grow

Census officials have reported that U.S. student loan debt levels have increased in more than $1.5 trillion, burdening more than 33 million Americans.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Biden administration is on a roll when it comes to forgiving student loans, but Census figures indicate its efforts so far are a drop in the bucket compared to total U.S. student debt.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) announced the cancellation of nearly $6 billion in student loan debt for more than 323,000 borrowers by the end of the year.

Combined with a previous debt cancellation announced by the White House, that will total about $8.7 billion in loans forgiven for more than 450,000 borrowers since President Joe Biden took office.

But critics of Biden’s campaign promises about student debt relief say that DOE officials are merely nibbling at the edges of a huge problem. Recent figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau from its Survey of Income and Program Participation (SIPP) seem to support that argument.

According to Census analysts, the total amount of U.S. student debt in 2020 was more than $1.5 trillion owed by about 33 million Americans.

Not surprisingly, that debt burden falls disproportionately on young, college-age Americans. Although about 25 percent of young adults with advanced degrees (higher than a bachelor’s degree) had at least some student debt, the borrowers in the worst bind are those with some college credits but no degree awarded.

Those unfortunate undergraduates have accumulated educational loan debts, but not earned a degree that might have ensured higher earnings in a career field.

According to the Census SIPP, U.S. adults ages 25 to 44 with at least a bachelor’s degree collectively owed more than $750 billion in student loan debt.

As of 2017, the median amount of student debt held by those young adults was $20,000 but debt levels for graduates of prestigious institutions were much higher.

Despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on higher education since 2020, student debt levels have continued to grow.

The average student loan burden for recent college graduates has risen to more than $29,000, according to a report released Aug. 19 by LendEDU, a marketplace website that tracks student loan levels.

That report included some good news for Utah collegians, however. Only 32 percent of recent graduates from Utah colleges and universities had student loan debts and the median level of that debt was a modest $16,633, the lowest in the nation.

That compares to 80 to 90 percent of graduates from states like Connecticut and New York entering often uncertain career paths with much higher burdens of student debt.

On a national level, non-Hispanic white women made up the largest percentage of recent college graduates and collectively carried an estimated nearly $400 billion in student loan debt.

The next group in size was non-Hispanic white men, with a collective loan burden of nearly $280 billion, followed by African-American women (with $110 billion) and Hispanic women ($54 billion).

The Biden administration’s current loan-forgiveness decrees will have little impact on those cohorts, however.

Thus far, only college graduates with total and permanent disabilities identified by the Social Security Administration or the Department of Veteran Affairs have been eligible for those student loan cancellations.