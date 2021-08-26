‘Cost of Freedom’ event continues in North Logan

Linda Mustion (right), a docent with the American Veterans Traveling Tribute, explains the complicated methodology needed to navigate the replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall now on display at Elk Ridge Park in North Logan.

NORTH LOGAN – The four-day “Cost of Freedom” tribute to American heroes is continuing here through Sunday at Elk Ridge Park.

The central focus of the weekend commemoration is the first local presentation of the American Veterans Traveling Tribute, an 80 percent scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.

But Hannah Cragun, the director the local Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), emphasizes that the North Logan event is intended as a tribute to veterans of all conflicts and military campaigns.

“The site at Elk Ridge Park will be available for visits 24-hours-a-day starting tonight,” Cragun said Thursday. “Resident can go to www.virtualwall.org to find the location of specific names on the replica wall.”

Volunteers will also be on-hand throughout that period four-day to help visitors find names on the memorial wall.

The replica wall arrived in Cache Valley via ground transport on Thursday morning, escorted by bikers of the American Heroes Motorcycle Association, the Patriot Guard Riders and the Christian Motorcyclists Association.

An opening ceremony for the display, with local Gold Star family members in attendance, was held Thursday at 6 p.m.

A tribute ceremony for local First Responders is slated for 10 a.m. today to be held in the shadow of the replica wall.

Mental health awareness booths and other services provided by military and veterans non-profit groups will be available daily throughout the “Cost of Freedom” tribute.

On Friday evening, valley residents are invited to “A Night Like No Other,” a benefit concert to celebrate and support local military veterans. It will be held from 6 to 9 p.m.

The concert will feature performances by the Sky View High School Choir and the regional county-rock group “Off Center.”

The concert is free to the public, but donations to fund support activities for veterans are encouraged.

On Saturday, the valley’s annual Michael J. Allred Ride for the Fallen will stage out of Elk Ridge Park for its 120-mile round-trip motorcycle tour to Bear Lake.

The highlights of that event will include a pancake breakfast for riders by the national Marine Corp League Auxiliary at 9 a.m.; a “Remember the Fallen” ceremony at 10 a.m.; and kickstands up for the motorcycle tour at 10:30 a.m.

On Sunday, a non-denominational field church service will be held at 10 a.m., followed by the dismantling of the replica wall and its departure.

The “Night Like No Other” benefit concert is sponsored by Sunset Valley Mortuary in cooperation with the Cache Valley Veterans Association (CVVA) and Utah Public Radio.

That event will also include a raffle with huge prices from Camp Chef, the Anniversary Inn and other donors.

All proceeds from the benefit will go to the recently opened Dan Gyllenskog Veterans Resource Center in Logan, the only one-stop shop for veterans’ service and support in Utah.