George Cross Atkin left this earth on Wednesday August 25, 2021. He died peacefully in his home at the age of 92 surrounded by his wife Elma and family who love him.

George was born on November 11, 1928, in Ledore, Idaho to Grover Cleveland Atkin and Lilly Annie Cross. George grew up on his father’s ranch in Salmon Idaho, where he loved riding horses with his brother Fred, helping his father with the ranch chores, while raising sheep and cattle.

The family moved to North Logan when George was 14 years old and he attended South Cache High School. Like many young men at that time, George dropped out of school and joined the Army to serve his country. He was stationed at Fort Lewis in Washington State and trained to be an automobile mechanic for the Army during World War II.

When he returned home after the war ended, George married Elma Wheeler of Lewiston, Utah. They were married in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple on November 10, 1949. They had five sons: Cleve, Scott, Dee, Blake, and Elden.

George worked at a variety of auto dealerships as a mechanic, and eventually owned and operated AA Automotive in Garland Utah, which he ran with his sons for eight years. Before he retired, George worked for Garland City in Landscape and Maintenance.

George had a great love of horses and did a lot of specialty leatherwork making bridles and other items. He loved his Gold Wing motorcycle and he and Elma spent a lot of time on the road biking to beautiful places such as Yellowstone, Alaska, Mexico, and Canada. He always said that he “hoped there were Gold Wings in heaven”. George also loved camping and was an avid boater, making many memories with his family that he loved to be with.

After retirement, George and Elma served an LDS mission to the Philippines. They loved the Pilipino people and had many amazing stories to tell the family when they returned.

George loved being a father, spending time with his boys on mechanics, horse riding, motorcycle trips, and on all the many home building projects he undertook. He was never too busy to help when needed.

He thoroughly enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, loving every visit and always said “take your time going but hurry back”. He loved telling stories of the funny things they said and did. He was very proud of each one of them.

George was preceded in death by his brother Fred Atkin, his parents Grover and Lilly Atkin, his granddaughter Brandee Jo Atkin, his grandson Daniel Atkin, his son Scott Atkin, his daughter-in-law Vickie Atkin, and his great-nephew Jeremy Atkin.

He is survived by his wife Elma of Garland, Utah; his sons: Cleve (Vickie, deceased) Atkin of Riverside, Utah; Scott’s widow Melia (Jody) Atkin of Elko, Nevada; Dee (Lisa) Atkin of Toquerville, Utah; Blake (Susan) Atkin of Clifton, Idaho; Elden (Michelle) Atkin of Garland, Utah; his 34 grandchildren and 75 great-grandchildren.

George loved each and every family member, was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, a wonderful friend and beloved church and community member. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed by all. He loved the Savior and was looking forward to going home, getting his eyesight back, and he was always grateful for the long and wonderful life that he had so richly enjoyed.

A viewing will be held on Monday August 30, 2021, from 6-8pm at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home (111 North 100 East Tremonton) and on Tuesday August 31, 2021, from 9:30-10:30am at the Garland 4th Ward LDS Chapel (175 South Main Street Garland, UT).

Funeral will immediately follow at 11am. Interment will be at the Garland Cemetery.

Services will be live streamed and may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under his obituary.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.