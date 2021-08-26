InTech named a top school in Utah

U.S. News and World Report Best High Schools in America

NORTH LOGAN – North Logan’s InTech Collegiate Academy was named the second-best school in the State of Utah by U.S. News in their 2021 Best School Rankings.

“We are always gratified to be recognized for the efforts of our students and faculty and it really speaks to their hard work over time,” InTech Collegiate Academy Executive Director and Principal Jason Stanger said.

InTech, a charter school that focuses on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math as well as early college was named number two after Beehive Science and Technology Academy in Sandy. InTech was also ranked 383rd in the nation and 88th best charter school in the nation.

U.S. News ranks the schools by six factors which include college readiness, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rate.

“We have a lot of supports, including small school size, small class size and a lot of tutorials and a lot of other things we do to assist students if they are willing to work at it,” Stanger said. “We’ve found that to be helpful.”

Stanger said that along with the many factors to help students, the hard work of their students and staff is an important part of reaching the goal.

“Our students, their academic ability coming into InTech run the gambit,” Stanger said. “We have a few that are flat out brilliant. Most are just really hard workers and school doesn’t necessarily come easy but they’re willing to work.”

Other Cache County schools in the ranking include Mountain Crest which came in 20th place, Ridgeline in 22nd, Green Canyon in 26th, Sky View in 32nd and Logan High in 64th.