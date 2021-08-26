Logan council incumbent campaigning for the job for the first time

Facebook-ernesto lopez logan city council

LOGAN — Ernesto Lopez is an incumbent candidate for re-election to the Logan Municipal Council. He was selected in October 2020 to serve out the unexpired term of former council member Jess Bradfield, who left to serve as Cache County Clerk and Auditor.

Lopez’s interim appointment is set to expire on January 1st 2022. On KVNU’s For the People program on Thursday, he talked about what he has learned as far as one of the biggest concerns for residents.

“We’re hearing multiple things, one of the biggest concerns, of course, is housing affordability here in the city. Every time that a project comes through, if we have a chance to ask the question-will this help us with this situation in the city? We deal with looking for ways to address that need,” he explained.

Lopez said he believes that everybody on the current council is concerned about housing affordability. He was asked what he sees as some of the other top projects that the city is preparing for.

“There are some capital projects that are, kind of, on the books or being discussed. We have the big (Center block) plaza that will be developed in front of the Tabernacle. We’ve talked about the new library that is coming. Not too long from now we’re going to see the final proposal for what the actual building will be like.”

The final plans for the library will be unveiled at the Logan city council meeting on September 7th. Find out more about Lopez’s campaign on Facebook. Search Ernesto Lopez Logan City Council.