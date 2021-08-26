Ray Stuart Cavanaugh passed away on August 26, 2021, peacefully in his sleep. He was born to Joe and Helen Cavanaugh in Selkirk, Manitoba, Canada, on December 6, 1930.

He attended the University of Utah and BYU.

Ray is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served in the Western Canadian Mission and also served a mission in India from 2002 -2004. He was an ordinance worker in the Vernal, Ogden, and Brigham City Temples.

Those left to cherish his memory include: his wife Beverley; his children: Cari (Mike) Woodland, Sarah Cavanaugh, Michael (Ericka) Cavanaugh, Anna (Doug) Bassett, and Andrew (Brian) Galbraith; and 12 grandchildren.

The family would like to give a special thanks to CNS Hospice and to the Gables Assisted Living.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 S 100 E, Brigham City, UT.

A viewing will be held prior from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

