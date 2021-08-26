Utah insurance provider offers $100 to those who get the vaccine

FILE PHOTO - COVID-19 vaccine. Photo by Braňo on Unsplash

Beginning today Thursday a Utah insurance provider is offering a $100 gift certificate to those who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

SelectHealth said the incentive is available to members of Utah-based plans as long as they meet eligibility standards. Once they get the required two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine — or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson — they will receive the incentive.

Full details of the eligibility requirements are available at selecthealth.org/getvaccinated.

There were 11,411 Utahns tested for the first time since Wednesday which means almost 3.1 million people have been tested in Utah as of Thursday.

Also Thursday the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) reported 1,491 positive COVID-19 infections on a day when, again, about a fourth of these new infections were children in grades K-12.

With 10 more COVID deaths Thursday 2,615 have lost their lives to the virus during the pandemic. Two of the deaths were reported in northern Utah, one a Cache County man over 85 who was hospitalized at the time of death and the other a man from Box Elder County, between 65 and 84 years of age who was also hospitalized at the time of death. There have been 124 COVID deaths in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

In northern Utah 77 new COVID cases were reported since Wednesday. The district’s total case count grew to 24,338 and there are now 23,545 considered to be “recovered”. Within the Bear River Health District 1,082 people have been hospitalized over the course of the pandemic.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests to 1,153 a day. Total positive cases in Utah during the pandemic now number 458,589.

Currently 76,428 people in northern Utah are fully vaccinated 165,768 vaccine doses have been administered in the district.

On Thursday 463 patients are hospitalized in Utah, eight fewer than Wednesday and 185 of them are in intensive care units, four fewer than Wednesday. Exactly 19,949 Utahns have been hospitalized with the virus during the pandemic.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is up from to 15.1 percent to 15.4 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” increased from 10.7 to 10.8 percent.