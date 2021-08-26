Utah Sen. Mitt Romney calls US withdrawal an enormous embarrassment

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, questions Zalmay Khalilzad, special envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation, before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 27, 2021, during a hearing on the Biden administration's Afghanistan policy and plans to withdraw troops after two decades of war. (T.J. Kirkpatrick/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

LOGAN — Sen. Mitt Romney says he can’t think of a bigger mistake than the way the United States has handled the evacuation of Americans and Afghan allies from Afghanistan.

Romney was a guest on KVNU’s For The People Show Wednesday afternoon. He said both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden have failed in the safe withdraw from Afghanistan.

“This administration and the one before have made some major errors with regards to withdrawing our presence from Afghanistan and we are suffering a calamitous circumstance right now, as a result of what we are seeing,” said Romney. “It is a part of our national heritage that we leave no man or woman behind, and I’m concerned, if we are gone by the end of this month, we will be leaving people behind.”

The Utah Republican explained that he is imploring the president to rescue all Americans, along with friends and allies of the US.

Romney said the implementation of the withdrawal is troubling for everyone who has served in Afghanistan, trying to keep Americans safe.

“Frankly, this whole withdrawal, from the original agreement that was worked out during the prior administration, and its execution right now has been an enormous embarrassment, a loss of face and credibility for America, and a humanitarian disaster.”

He expressed appreciation to all those who have served during the past 20 years, keeping the Taliban out of the country. 27 Utahns lost their lives serving in Afghanistan.

Romney explained there have been a number of errors and failures in planning. He is pleased, President Biden left 5000 troops in the country to help with the evacuations but there should have been more done earlier.

“We should have had places to pick up American citizens and our friends in the various provinces of Afghanistan. We should have processed the visas long ago. We should have been pulling people out of Afghanistan long ago. The prior administration was wrong to have established the date for withdrawal during the fighting season, when the Taliban is all there. The Taliban goes home in the winter to Pakistan. So they fight now. We shouldn’t have done this at a time when they are in the country.”

Romney is spending his summer break from Washington touring portions of the state, promoting the Infrastructure Bill, recently passed by the Senate and now in the House. The legislation which he helped craft will invest $110 billion of new funds for roads, bridges, and major projects, and reauthorize the surface transportation program for the next five years.

will@cvradio.com