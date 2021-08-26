Utah State football to play at Texas A&M in 2025

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State University Vice President and Director of Athletics John Hartwell announced Thursday that the Aggies will play at Texas A&M on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.

Game time and broadcast plans will be announced at a later date.

This will be the second time that Utah State has traveled to College Station to play the Aggies, as the two teams first met in 2009 with Texas A&M posting a 38-30 win.

Utah State is familiar with SEC Country, having traveled to LSU in 2019, to Tennessee in 2014 and to Auburn in 2011. USU has also played at Alabama twice, most recently in 2005, and at Kentucky three times, including a 35-6 road win in 1970, along with games at Arkansas in 2006 and at Georgia in 1999.

Prior to its matchup with Texas A&M, USU has two other SEC opponents on its schedule as it will play at Alabama in 2022 and at Mississippi State in 2024.