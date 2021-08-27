Cache County extends deadline for property tax relief

CACHE COUNTY – Members of the Cache County Council voted unanimously on Aug. 24 to extend the 2021 deadline for local residents to file for property tax relief until Nov. 30.

That vote came in response to a request from Dianna Schaeffer, the county’s chief deputy auditor.

“We realize that they are times when tax relief is needed,” Schaeffer says. “We would like all eligible applicants to be able to seek and receive the tax relief they qualify for.”

In 2020, for example, Cache County awarded more than $1.1 million in property tax relief to approximately 855 qualifying residents.

Under state law, requests for property tax relief must be submitted by Sept. 1, but the council members’ vote has extended that deadline by 90 days.

The Cache County’s varied tax relief programs include one for military veterans with service related disabilities; another for active-duty service members; and others for blind, low-income and indigent residents.

“Most applications (for property tax relief) must be submitted on an annual basis,” Schaeffer explains. “The exception to that is the disabled veteran’s exemption. That only has to be renewed when there is a change in circumstance like the percent of disability or a change of residence.

“Applicants should be aware that only their primary residence and up to one acre of land is eligible for property tax relief.”

The county’s tax relief programs for low-income and indigent residents are commonly referred to as circuit breaker and hardship programs respectively.

Schaeffer says those programs are for homeowners with incomes below statutorily mandated levels. Since applicants for these forms of relief must prove their eligibility through a time-consuming process of financial documentation, county officials urge residents to begin that process promptly each year.

The so-called circuit breaker program is aimed at helping low-income, elderly taxpayers and full-year residents older than 66 with a gross incomes of less than $34,666. Eligible residents must complete an application and provide prior-year income verification documents as determined by the County Auditor’s Office.

Hardship assistance is handled on a case-by-case basis, according to Schaeffer. Residents seeking that type of relief must complete an application and a low-income supplemental packet of documents. Each request for hardship tax relief is individually reviewed by members of the Cache County Council.

The tax relief program for blind residents exempts the first $11,500 of property from taxation. To quality, residents must submit an application and a statement from a licensed ophthalmologist verifying legal blindness.

Active-duty service members can quality for tax relief if they can provide documentation proving qualifying military service for 200 or more days in any continuous 365-day period. Required documentation for this program includes an application and travel vouchers detailing actual dates served outside of Utah.

The tax relief program for disabled veterans requires a certificate of discharge (DD-214) and a military statement listing the percentage of service-related disability to be submitted with the resident’s initial application.

Application forms for all county tax relief programs are available online at https://www.cahcecounty.org/auditor/abatement.html

“Our office is honored to help members of our community who have questions about these tax relief programs,” Schaeffer adds. “Residents can contact us in-person at the Tax Administration Office at 179 North Main Street, Suite 112, or by calling 435-755-1706 during regular office hours on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.”