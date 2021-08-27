COWBOY POETRY: Maria’s Boys

Bryce Angell is a cowboy poet. Angell was raised on a farm/ranch in the St. Anthony, Idaho area with approximately 75 head of horses. Horses remain an important part of Angell's life. Angell shares his poetry with Cache Valley Daily every Friday.

Maria’s sons were playful. They were five good natured boys. Each loved to kid

the others, ever full of boisterous noise.

One evening, right at dinner time, young Pete dared all his brothers to tell the

grossest story, turn the stomachs of the others.

Clarence spouted out about the innards of the cow. “Maybe we should try to fry

up cow brains for our chow.”

Pete chimed in. He’d thought about this challenge for a while. He said, “Chew

up raw, cold oysters then swallow with a smile.”

He said he’d ate some, just last week, raw oysters in a cup. And when they hit his

stomach, they all jumped and came back up.

Aaron stood there grinning. He was not about to lose. He pulled his boots and

said, “Here boys, get a whiff of these old shoes.”

Curley touted, “I’ve got you beat. This pimple on my chin, I gave a squeeze and

watched it land right on the cream filled tin.”

Morris wasn’t flinching. He hadn’t lost his appetite. He grabbed a slice of bread

and downed it in a single bite.

You could see his gears were turning. He was scheming up a plan like no one ever

heard especially civilized, sane man.

He reached another slice and slowly buttered up the bread. Then raised the food

up to his mouth, at least up to his head.

He stopped and held his bread and butter, so the story goes. Then used it like a

tissue ‘cuz he blew it with his nose.

Some say the table emptied out like scared rats jumping ship. The other brothers

all agreed they felt their stomachs flip.

The losers lost their appetite and didn’t want to eat. And to this day the brothers

claim that challenge ain’t been beat.