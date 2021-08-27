High School Football Scoreboard: August 27-28, 2021

REGION 11

Ridgeline 42, Snow Canyon 7

– Next week: Ridgeline (3-0) at Woods Cross at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 104.5 The Ranch in Cache County, streaming online here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

Logan 37, Stansbury 27

– Next week: Logan (3-0) at Highland, ID at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KVNU 610 AM / 102.1 FM, streaming online here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

Rigby 43, Sky View 6

– Next week: Sky View (2-1) vs Mountain Ridge. The game will be broadcast on 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN, streaming online here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

Green Canyon 16, Skyline, ID 15

– Next week: Green Canyon (3-0) at Morgan. The game will be broadcast on 100.9 FM LiteFM, streaming online here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

Mountain Crest 20, Box Elder 7

– Next week: Mountain Crest (1-2) vs Bonneville. The game will be broadcast on 107.7 KLZX, streaming online here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

Bear River at Madison, ID on Saturday, Aug. 28

– Next week: Bear River (0-2) at Box Elder (0-3). The game will be broadcast on 104.9 The Ranch in Box Elder County, streaming online here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

BOX ELDER BEES

Mountain Crest 20, Box Elder 7

– Next week: Box Elder (0-3) vs Bear River (0-2). The game will be broadcast on 104.9 The Ranch in Box Elder County, streaming online here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

RICH REBELS

Gunnison Valley 54, Rich 13

– Next week: Rich (0-2) vs Cokeville, WY

IDAHO

Shelley 15, Preston 6

– Next week: Preston (1-1) vs Star Valley, WY

West Side 26, Firth 20 OT

– Next week: West Side (1-0) at Snake River

Bear Lake 42, Big Piney, WY 13

– Next week: Bear Lake (1-0) at Jackson Hole, WY

Lyman, WY 22, Malad 14

– Next week: Malad (0-1) vs Ririe